WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Worcester say a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a close female relative.

Officers responded to a Bailey Street home Saturday night to check the welfare of a female resident. A caller reported the woman may have been harmed by a relative, and that relative had gone to a local Dunkin’ Donuts.

Authorities found the 56-year-old woman dead inside the home and the man outside the doughnut shop. Police believe the woman died from direct trauma. An autopsy is planned.

Police say they can’t release the names of the woman and man yet because of domestic violence laws.

The man was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery. Police say more charges may be filed.

