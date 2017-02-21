Man charged in dad’s death served time for Clinton threat

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (AP) — A man who served prison time for a 1994 threat to kill President Bill Clinton has been charged with killing his own 83-year-old father at the Massachusetts home they shared.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says a warrant has been issued for 48-year-old Glenn Armstrong, who is currently in a New Jersey jail.

His father, Walter Armstrong, was found dead on Jan. 11 inside the home they shared in Blackstone, Massachusetts.

Armstrong was arrested on Jan. 12 in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, on a warrant accusing him of failing to give a DNA sample. He had been driving in his father’s 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck until it ran out of gas.

Early says he’s preparing a governor’s warrant to bring back Armstrong, who is fighting rendition to Massachusetts.

