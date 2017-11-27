Man charged in deadly Sweet Tomatoes crash hopes to avoid jail time

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - A Newton man charged in a crash that left two people dead inside Sweet Tomatoes pizza shop in 2016 is hoping to avoid jail time.

Appearing Monday in Woburn’s Middlesex Superior Court for a plea hearing, Bradford Casler’s lawyer stated that his client would not be changing his plea, but did inquire as to what punishment a guilty plea would carry.

Lawyer Tom Gilbin told the judge that his client would plead guilty if it meant avoiding the “horror” of a trial and time served behind bars.

Gilbin has maintained that the crash was caused by MS, which Casler suffers from. Gilbin also said Casler was remorseful for the crash.

In addressing the judge, Gilbin described Casler’s battle with MS as a “life sentence.”

The prosecution countered by arguing that Casler has neither apologized for the crash or accepted responsibility for his actions.

Gilbin requested that Casler be sentenced to house arrest, community service and a lifetime license suspension.

On March 1, 2016, Casler was driving down Washington Street when authorities say he crashed his SUV through the front of the restaurant.

The crash killed 32-year-old Gregory Morin, of Newton, and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele, of Watertown. Seven other people were seriously injured.

Casler is charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide. He was also charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle to endanger,

A judge is expected to decide by the end of the week what sentence to impose if Casler decides to pleads guilty.

