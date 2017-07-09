BOSTON (WHDH) - The man charged in the double murder of two South Boston doctors is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, faces multiple charges including two counts of first degree murder and armed home invasion.

Teixeira has been in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds sustained during a shootout with police inside the South Boston penthouse where the two victims lived together.

The victims, 49-year-old Dr. Richard Fields and 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos, both worked as Anesthesiologists at Boston hospitals.

The two lives in South Boston and were soon to be married.

Police were called to their 11th floor penthouse on May 5, where they found the couple bound and stabbed to death.

Officials say Teixeira engaged in a gun-battle with police and was shot three times. Police later learned he used to work at the building.

He has been held without bail since the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)