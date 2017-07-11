Man charged in Hyde Park home invasion, assault held on $1M bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man arrested in connection with an armed home invasion and brutal assault in Hyde Park was ordered held behind bars on high bail Tuesday.

RELATED: BPD: Woman assaulted during reported robbery in Hyde Park

Cesar Lara Aguasvivas, 23, was taken into custody by Boston police Monday night in Dorchester. He was arraigned in West Roxbury Municipal Court and a judge ordered him held on $1 million bail.

Police say Aguasvivas was one of four armed men who broke into a woman’s Beaver Street home last week before assaulting her. They then allegedly took her to an ATM, forced her to withdraw cash and then dumped her in Mattapan.

Investigators say the woman later flagged down a passing motorist and called police.

“We can only imagine the terror the victim suffered during this ordeal,” District Attorney Dan Conley said. “Her well-being is our foremost concern.”

Aguasvivas is charged with home invasion, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny and destruction of property.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)