Man charged in jet ski crash that led to teen girl’s death in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – A man was charged after a teen girl’s body was found in the Merrimack River following a jet ski crash in Chelmsford.

Family members told 7News that the girl was on a jet ski with her 18-year-old boyfriend on the Merrimack River when they were struck from behind by another jet ski. Local and state police, along with fire crews, had searched into the early morning hours for the missing girl Sunday night into Monday.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl from Lowell, was a passenger on the jet ski and was apparently wearing a yellow life vest.

Two jet skis were taken away from the scene.

In a news conference, police said that Douglas Dematos, 32, was arrested for several charges including operating a jet ski under the influence of liquor. He was arraigned in his hospital bed on Monday, and is being held on $7,500 bail.

Dematos is due back in court in September. Prosecutors said the charges against may be upgraded by that time.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The jet skis were operating at night and without proper lighting.

