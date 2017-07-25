Man charged in Planet Fitness attack accused victim’s boyfriend of theft, documents say

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) — A man charged with brutally beating a woman outside a Planet Fitness in Rochester, New Hampshire, believed her boyfriend stole his safe that contained thousands of dollars, according to court documents.

Police arrested 22-year-old Jordan Lamonde, of Portsmouth, on Monday, in connection with the June attack on 18-year-old Erin McCarthy. Responding officers found McCarthy suffering from serious injuries. She had just clocked out of work when she was attacked around 10 p.m.

RELATED: Man beats woman outside Planet Fitness, punches her 39 times

Lamonde waived arraignment in Dover on Tuesday on a second-degree assault charge after agreeing to wear a GPS bracelet. He’ll be called to court later this summer.

Gym surveillance video showed Lamonde getting out of his car coming up behind the woman and hitting her 39 times as she’s about to get into her car.

“We publicly stated that he was targeting her specifically,” said Captain Jason Thomas of the Rochester Police Department, “there is a reason, however she does not know him.”

Court documents say a tipster told detectives that the suspect told her that he was “ripped off” by a person named Joe Bunch for $30,000. The tipster noticed that the victim was associated with Bunch on Facebook. Detectives were told that she was dating Steven Bunch, the younger brother of Joe.

Detectives determined following a conversation with Steven Bunch that Lamonde had accused him of stealing a safe that held thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors say Lamonde waited for more than 8 hours to attack McCarthy. Court documents say Lamonde entered the gym parking lot at 2:20 p.m., pulling into several spots over the course of the next several hours but never getting out of his car until the assault. Each time, Lamonde’s vehicle reportedly parked closer to McCarthy’s vehicle.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that shocked our community, and I am proud to report that the suspect has been identified and apprehended,” Chief Paul Toussaint said.

Rochester Police said they identified the suspect and tracked him down as he was leaving a New Hampshire hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)