Man charged in random Newton stabbing attack ordered held without bail

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing another man in a random attack in broad daylight in Newton faced a judge Wednesday and was ordered held without bail.

Chad Kirby, 36, of Quincy, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Officers were called to the CVS in West Newton Square around 12:45 p.m. and found a 53-year-old man covered in blood.

Police said the man stumbled into the CVS and told a clerk to call 911. The man was taken to a Boston-area hospital. Police said he was stabbed in the head but is expected to be OK.

The motive behind the stabbing is not clear. Police said it was random in nature.

Kirby pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He’ll undergo a mental health evaluation, per order of the judge.

The incident is under investigation.

