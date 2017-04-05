Man charged in ‘road rage’ wreck that killed truck driver

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been charged with causing what police called a road rage crash that left a New York City man dead.

State police say 41-year-old Mitchell Savard, of Woonsocket, cut off a tow truck on Interstate 295 in Johnston last week then abruptly stopped his vehicle in the center lane after the other driver honked at him.

The tow truck, which also had to stop abruptly, was struck by a box truck driven by 23-year-old Erik Salazar, of Brooklyn. He died at the hospital. His passenger, Andy Salgado, was critically injured.

Savard faces charges including driving to endanger resulting in death.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. It was not clear if he had a lawyer.

