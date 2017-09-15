Man charged in shooting deaths of man on Expressway, woman in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting on Interstate 93 and a second deadly shooting that took place at a home in Dorchester over the weekend.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that Lance Holloman, 31, has been charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and other offenses.

One of the motorcyclists shot Sunday around 5 p.m. on I-93 in Dorchester passed away Tuesday night. Scott Stevens Jr., 32, was shot late Sunday afternoon while riding his motorcycle on the expressway.

Stevens’ 54-year-old father, who was riding his own motorcycle, was also shot but is expected to be OK.

Holloman is also charged in the shooting death of a Michaela Gingras, 24, of Manchester, New Hampshire. She was found dead a few hours later inside a house on Santuit Street in Dorchester, where authorities say Holloman lived.

Holloman was taken into custody Monday in Franklin; according to their police report, officers believe he was either faking mental illness or could really be ill.

Investigators processed evidence and linked Holloman to the shootings on the expressway and the Dorchester house. No additional details were immediately available.

He is being held without bail.

