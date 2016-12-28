Man charged in slaying wasn’t wearing ordered GPS monitor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court records show that GPS monitoring was ordered last week for a Maryland man now charged in the death of a Washington, D.C., actress and yoga teacher who went missing on Christmas.

But police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal said Wednesday that Adrian Johnson wasn’t wearing a monitor when he was arrested.

Johnson was charged with theft earlier this month, and online court records show he was released Dec. 20. After Johnson’s attorney said he couldn’t be screened for mental health court under high-intensity supervision, he was ordered to enroll in GPS monitoring. The record doesn’t say whether he appeared.

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 46-year-old Tricia McCauley, who was found dead in her car Monday.

The attorney listed in the theft case didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

