Man charged in wrong-way crash that seriously injured 4

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a Massachusetts man was driving under the influence and the wrong way when he crashed into another vehicle, leaving himself and three other people seriously injured.

Aleksandro Mihali faces charges of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs resulting in serious bodily injury in the Saturday crash in North Smithfield. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Police say Mihali, of Worcester, Massachusetts, was heading south in the northbound lanes of state Route 146 as he entered into Rhode Island from Massachusetts. They say he collided head-on with a Honda Accord.

The 22-year-old Mihali, his passenger and the other vehicle’s two occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said Saturday investigators hadn’t determined what substance Mihali was allegedly under the influence of.

