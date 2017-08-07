Man charged with 3rd OUI after girl seriously injured in South Boston hit-and-run

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — A 78-year-old man was charged with his third OUI after police said he hit and seriously injured a 12-year-old girl in South Boston on Saturday.

Shalynn Bobbitt was walking her bicycle across Old Colony Avenue late Saturday afternoon when police said she was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by Richard Higgins.

Police said Higgins lost control, swerved into Shalynn and then tried to flee the scene. Higgins allegedly crashed into several other cars on as he tried driving away.

Shalynn remains hospitalized at Tufts Medical Center with a head injury, lacerated injury and broken pelvis. The girl’s mother, Kelly Bobbitt, said she is conscious but in serious condition and will undergo surgery on Monday.

“I wish I could take her pain, I really do,” said Bobbitt. “I wish I could be here and not her.”

Higgins is slated to be arraigned Monday in Boston.

