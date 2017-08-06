Man charged with 3rd OUI after seriously injuring girl in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — A 78-year-old man was charged with his third OUI after police said he hit and seriously injured a 12-year-old girl in South Boston on Saturday.

Shalynn Bobbitt was walking her bicycle across Old Colony Avenue late Saturday afternoon when police said she was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by 78-year-old Richard Higgins. Police said Higgins lost control and swerved into Shalynn before he tried to flee the scene. As he tried driving away, Higgins allegedly crashed into several other cars on Old Colony Avenue.

Shalynn remains hospitalized at Tufts Medical Center. Her mother, Kelly Bobbitt, said she is conscious but in serious condition and will undergo surgery for a broken pelvis on Monday.

“I wish I could take her pain, I really do,” said Bobbitt. “I wish I could be here and not her.”

Higgins will be arraigned Monday.

