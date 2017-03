HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A Hingham man was arrested on his fourth OUI offense after police said he crashed into a parked ambulance.

The crash happened on Derby Street near Old Derby Street. Police said after the man hit the ambulance, he drove off. No one was injured in the crash.

The man was later caught and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.

