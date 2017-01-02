Man charged with 5th OUI in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was arrested and charged with drunken driving for the fifth time and was captured using special technology.

State Police said the 45-year-old man crashed his car in Wareham on Saturday night and then ran into the woods. State Police used heat-imaging technology in their helicopter to find the man and he was captured.

The man will be arraigned at Wareham District Court on Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)