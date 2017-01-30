Man charged with 9th OUI after nearly striking cruiser with child in car, officials say

LINCOLN, MA (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing an array of charges after authorities said he nearly crashed into a police cruiser on Saturday with a child in the car.

Victor Rosa, 61, was arraigned Monday on his ninth charge of operating under the influence, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lincoln Police Chief Kevin Kennedy announced.

Police said Rosa was driving erratically on Route 2 in Lincoln when an officer spotted him cross the marked lines in the road and nearly crash into a Belmont police cruiser.

Officers said they found a child in the backseat of Rosa’s car. They also learned that Rosa was driving with a revoked license.

A search of Rosa’s vehicle yielded several open and closed containers of alcohol and beer, police said.

Rosa has eight previous OUI convictions, authorities said.

Rosa was ordered held without bail. He also faces child endangerment and multiple motor vehicle charges.

