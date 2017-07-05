PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island man was arrested for chasing another man around with a rifle during an argument at a veterans organization on the Fourth of July.

Police were called to an American Legion post in Pawtucket late Tuesday. A man told officers that 32-year-old Steven Burgos pulled a gun on him after an argument.

Authorities say a police dog helped officers track down Burgos and arrest him. A loaded .22-caliber rifle was seized.

Burgos faces charges of assault, using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and disorderly conduct. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It’s unclear if Burgos has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)