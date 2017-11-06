Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend on beach

PEMBROKE, MA (WHDH) - A Pembroke man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend over the weekend was ordered held without bail Monday on attempted murder charges that stem from a violent beach attack.

Mario Facchini, 49, allegedly stabbed the woman at Pembroke Beach on Saturday. Prosecutors say the victim agreed to meet with Facchini so he could repay money that she had given to him.

“Her daughter reported to police that the defendant asked the victim to get back together. She said no. At that point the defendant became very angry, called her a foul name and stabbed her car screen with a knife,” prosecutor Kathleen Kramer said.

Police said Facchini was so angry that he then stabbed the woman, a 49-year-old Hanson resident, in the chest at least two times.

The woman drove herself to Hanson and dialed 911 after pulling to the side of the road. She was flown to Mass General Hospital, where she underwent surgery. She is now in stable condition.

Facchini took off in a separate vehicle and Plymouth police arrested him Saturday night at a friend’s home, according to investigators. Facchini’s lawyer said he’s been staying out of trouble.

“He has not been in front of the court in over a decade,” attorney Peter MacGuire said.

Facchini will be held behind bars pending a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday.

