Man charged with attempted murder after early morning gun battle with police, DA says

LUNENBERG, MA (WHDH) — A 31-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after exchanging gun fire with police officers early Friday morning in Lunenberg.

Officewrs responded to Chase Road around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call stating that suspicious man was seen near a home in the area Route 13.

Worcest County District Attorney Joseph Early says responding officers attempted to speak with Brian Binder, who allegedly pulled a handgun from his backpack and fired at the officers.

Police then promptly returned fire, hitting Binder in the hand. Binder then ran away from the officers, dropped his gun and took off into the woods, according to Early.

Binder was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital and later released into police custody.

No officers were injured in the gun battle.

Authorities say Binder was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license, among other offenses.

Binder is being held behind bars pending arraignment Friday in Fitchburg District Court.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)