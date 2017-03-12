Man charged with carjacking Uber driver in Medford

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) – An Uber driver has recovered his stolen car but is still shaken up after an incident early Saturday morning.

The Uber driver, Pierre Francois, was assaulted in Medford early Saturday morning. The suspect, Nicholas Fabrizio, then stole his car and took off, according to police.

Police say the incident all started when the Uber driver picked up four people including Fabrizio. There was an argument in the car and the Uber driver asked them to get out of the vehicle.

That’s when Fabrizio reportedly assaulted the driver and took off with his car, according to police.

Police say Fabrizio turned himself in. The vehicle was recovered in Malden.

7News spoke with the Uber driver as he picked up his car as well as the victim’s daughter.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)