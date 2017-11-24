Man charged with killing to undergo mental health evaluation

BOSTON (AP) — A man charged with killing a Massachusetts man will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Nathurlon Munnerlyn was ordered Friday to be held without bail pending trial. He was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Munnerlyn was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 40-year-old Brian Sweeney. Police say Sweeney was found suffering from “undetermined traumatic injuries” inside a home in the city’s West Roxbury neighborhood on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not said how Sweeney died or disclosed a possible motive. Munnerlyn’s attorney declined to comment Friday.

The victim’s father tells the Boston Herald that his son had cognitive impairment but was a “good kid” who fell in with the wrong crowd and was easily manipulated.

