Man charged with manslaughter in death of 63-year-old Brockton man

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of another man in Brockton last month.

Robert Curtis is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in the death of 63-year-old Ralph Lawcewicz.

Authorities say police responding to a Brockton home on Dec. 26 found Lawcewicz unresponsive.

The Plymouth district attorney’s office says a witness told police Curtis and Lawcewicz had been involved in an altercation. Lawcewicz was transported to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 44-year-old Curtis turned himself into police on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

The investigation is ongoing.

