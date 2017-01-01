Man charged with OUI after allegedly striking pedestrian in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — A Lynn man was arrested and charged after police said he was driving drunk and fatally struck a pedestrian in East Boston.

Police said the male victim was struck on Saratoga Street, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver was apprehended as he tried leaving the scene. Christopher Nalchajian, 33, was charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident causing death and vehicular homicide.

