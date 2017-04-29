Man charged with OUI after wrong-way crash results in 4 injuries

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) — A Massachusetts man is facing charges after Rhode Island State Police say he drove the wrong way down Route 146 while under the influence early Saturday morning and struck another car.

Authorities say troopers responded around 3 a.m. to the northbound side of the highway just south of the Massachusetts-Rhode Island state line in North Smithfield and found two vehicles that had crashed head-on.

Police say Aleksandro Mihali, 22, of Worcester, was traveling in the wrong direction down the high-speed lane when the collision occurred.

Two female occupants in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Mihail and a passenger in his vehicle were transported as well.

Mihali is charged with driving under the influence, causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving.

The crash is under investigation.

