Man charged with planting explosive next to BPD cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was in court Friday on charges he planted an explosive next to a Boston Police cruiser in South Boston.

Asim Keita allegedly planted the device next to the cruiser last month. The device exploded, causing the cruiser to catch fire.

Keita was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery of a police officer, unlawful possession of an explosive device and arson.

The fire resulting from the explosion sent three police officers to the hospital with minor injuries.

