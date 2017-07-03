Man charged with reckless operation after 2-car crash

Police said the car that was struck Monday morning left the road and crashed into a tree. Two people in that car were seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

Police say the other driver, 25-year-old Safwan Talal Eid, of Saginaw, Michigan, was traveling at a high rate of speed and was arrested.

Eid is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 1. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.