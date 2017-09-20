Man charged with running over, killing, 13 geese

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have charged a man they say intentionally ran over and killed 13 Canada geese.

The Republican-American reports that Anthony Jackson, of Waterbury, faces 13 counts of animal cruelty and other charges in connection with the deaths on June 11 of two adult geese and 11 goslings. The deaths left blood and feathers spread across a Waterbury road.

Investigators found a rear bumper and license plate in the area the geese were killed. The car to which they belonged was found abandoned in a park days later. Police determined that the 27-year-old Jackson was driving when the geese were killed.

Jackson, who is free on $25,000 bond, denies running over the geese, saying someone stole the car the night before they were killed.

