Man charged with secretly recording teen girls

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Wallingford police say a local man secretly recorded two teenage girls in various states of undress using a cellphone and a hidden baby monitor.

Police announced on Saturday that they charged 50-year-old Gary Lozowski Jr. with voyeurism, risk of injury to minors and disorderly conduct. He was arrested Wednesday and posted $10,000 bail.

Authorities allege Lozowski videorecorded the 14- and 15-year-old girls without their knowledge while they sunbathed and while they were in their bedrooms awake and sleeping. Police began an investigation after receiving a complaint on Jan. 20.

Lozowski’s lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment Sunday. A phone number for Lozowski could not be found.

Lozowski is set to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on March 8.

