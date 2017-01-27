Man charged with sexual assault after young child reports him

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) – A Claremont man was arrested on aggravated sexual assault charges after a four-year-child reported him to police, authorities said.

Police launched an investigation on Jan. 21, when the child reported being assaulted by Kenneth Claflin, 21.

Klaflin was taken into custody Thursday and ordered held on $10,000 bail.

He is slated to appear in court on Feb. 9.

The NH Division for Children, Youths and Families and the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock Child Advocacy Center are assisting with the investigation.

