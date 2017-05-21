Man charged with speeding, OUI after crashing into state police cruisers

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Medford man has been charged with speeding and OUI after crashing into two state police cruisers and a man at the scene who had been pulled over in a traffic stop.

The incident happened at around 2:40 a.m. on Storrow Drive in Boston near the Charles Street exit.

The man who was hit at the scene, a 24-year-old Lynn man, was taken to Mass General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Eduardo DaSilva, 28 of Medford. He was charged with speeding, OUI, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, and failure to change lanes for an emergency vehicle.

No troopers were injured in the crash. One of the cruisers was heavily damaged.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)