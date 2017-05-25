Man charged with stealing David Ortiz painting in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy Police recovered a David Ortiz painting that was stolen from a library in Quincy and a man is now facing charges.

Police said the painting, valued at $1,000, was taken from the Thomas Crane Library on May 16. Police said they used surveillance video to determine who took it and were able to get the painting back.

Police said the suspect, a homeless man, was seen on surveillance video taking the painting off the wall and leaving with it. The man allegedly told police he did it because a friend paid him $20 to do so.

The man was charged with larceny. Police are now looking for his friend.

