Man charged with stealing state police cruiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man accused of stealing a state police cruiser while in custody is facing charges.

Authorities said Saturday that 35-year-old Donald Morgan is charged with escape from custody and other offenses. The Providence resident was arrested Friday night.

Morgan was being taken to court Thursday after being arrested on such charges as obstruction. He was left alone and handcuffed in the cruiser when he allegedly stole it. The cruiser was later found abandoned.

It happened less than two hours before a deadly shooting involving officers on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

Police initially said the shooting and cruiser theft were related, but then said Morgan wasn’t involved in the shootout.

Two Rhode Island residents have been charged with harboring Morgan at their residence.

It’s unclear if Morgan has an attorney.

