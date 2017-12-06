Man charged with three counts of rape in New Bedford nursing home

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man on rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted three people at a New Bedford nursing home.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office says Jacob King, 57, has been charged with three counts of rape in connection with incidents at the Savoy Nursing Home.

The hearing, which took place on Nov. 21, found the defendant to be a danger but released him on conditions of home confinement including a GPS monitoring bracelet.

King must also stay away from the nursing home and victims. He is scheduled to appear in New Bedford District Court on Dec. 20.

