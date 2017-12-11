Man charged with throwing deadly punch during bar fight

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) – Massachusetts authorities say a man who threw a deadly punch during a bar fight last week has turned himself in.

The Bristol County district attorney’s office says 27-year-old Pholla Mao will be arraigned on a manslaughter charge Monday afternoon in Fall River District Court.

Fall River police had responded to a report of a fight at a bar early Friday. They found 37-year-old Bryce Sabol, and took him to an area hospital.

Sabol was then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Authorities say an investigation revealed Sabol and another man had gotten into a verbal argument that moved outside. As Sabol and the man fought, witnesses reporting seeing Mao allegedly approach Sabol from the side and punch him once in the head.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Mao has an attorney.

