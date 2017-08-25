Man charged with trying to steal cop car, injuring officer in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man accused of crashing a police car as he tried to commandeer it, resulting in serious injuries for the officer, has been indicted.

The Attleboro Sun Chronicle reports that 20-year-old Cristofer Veloz faces charges including assault and battery of a police officer, DUI and robbery.

Veloz says he was under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms during the encounter in Attleboro on July 1. His lawyer called it “out of character” for him.

Police say an officer suffered injuries including a broken ankle when his leg was crushed between the cruiser and a pole. The officer has not yet returned to work.

Arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 14.

