Man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Malden pedestrian crash

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Melrose man was charged with vehicular homicide after police said he was drunk behind the wheel when he hit and killed a woman in Malden.

Police said Kenneth Schlesinger, 63, struck 64-year-old Killian Huang, of Malden. Neighbors said Huang was collecting bottles and cans and pushing a shopping cart across East Border Road when she was struck.

Huang was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Schlesinger stayed on the scene and was soon after arrested. Police said his blood alcohol level was a ,10, when the legal limit in Massachusetts is .08. He was initially charged with operating under the influence of alcohol but state police upgraded the charges to vehicular homicide.

Schlesinger’s driving record includes a surchargable accident two years ago, along with two speeding violations.

Schlesinger posted $5,000 bail and had no comment as he left the courthouse.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)