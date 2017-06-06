Man claims he was kicked off Six Flags ride for having too few fingers

A man who was recently booted off a Six Flags ride says it was all because the park ruled he had too few fingers.

Mike Alt, of Nevada, was born missing parts of his fingers on both hands. Alt shared a video on Facebook in which he said employees asked him to leave Six Flags Discovery Kingdom because he lacked “the grip strength to hold on” to the rides.

Local media outlets reported that Alt was born with congenital disorder Amniotic Band Syndrome. Alt claims he has never had an issue with his grip and that he has been on many roller coasters across the country.

Alt said the theme park offered him a full refund. He’s pushing for the community to rally behind him to overturn the park’s rule.

