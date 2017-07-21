Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while hiking in New Hampshire

NORWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — It started as a hiking trip in New Hampshire, but ended with a South Florida man being on the verge of death.

Wayne Atkins, 32, of Miami, has been hospitalized since Father’s Day weekend after doctors discovered he had contracted a flesh-eating bacteria that was devouring his insides. Atkins was left in a two-week coma because his organs were shutting down.

The nightmare started with some blisters on Atkins’ foot but he ignored them until he came back to Miami and started feeling sick. Doctors said the bacteria entered his body through the blisters.

Just in time, the flesh-eating bacteria was stopped through antibiotics and surgery.

Family members in Norwell said Atkins is doing well as he recovers from the scare.

“When he woke up he was in good spirits,” Atkins’ brother Justin Gaurdeau said.

Doctors said the chances of contracting a bacteria like Atkins did is just 1 in 250,000.

“You just never know what to expect and how precious life really is,” Atkins’ stepdad Tim Gaurdeau said.

Atkins will continue to undergo surgery as he rehabs.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)