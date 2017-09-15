Man convicted of 17 counts of sexual assault involving girl

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been convicted of 17 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving a teenage girl over several years.

Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway says 64-year-old George Colbath, of Barnstead, began abusing the girl when the child was 14, and the abuse continued over several years. Conway said Colbath threatened to harm the teen and her animals.

Conway said her office was initially involved in investigating crimes that occurred in Nottingham, and then tried offenses that happened in Alton and Barnstead in Belknap County.

Colbath awaits sentencing.

