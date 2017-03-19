WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man sentenced to life in prison for killing a nursery school teacher and her two children 30 years ago is asking a judge to reduce his sentence, a request that could lead to his release if approved.

Daniel LaPlante has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Middlesex Superior Court.

The now 46-year-old LaPlante was 17 in 1987 when he fatally shot 33-year-old Priscilla Gustafson and drowned 7-year-old Abigail and 5-year-old William in their Townsend home.

LaPlante’s request for sentence reduction is based on court decisions that say juveniles cannot be sentenced to life in prison without parole. LaPlante’s lawyer says LaPlante was abused as a child and is now a model prisoner.

Gustafson’s sisters and the prosecutor who tried LaPlante say he should never be set free.

