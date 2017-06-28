Man convicted of killing Bella Bond sentenced to life in prison

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shore of a Boston Harbor island.

Michael McCarthy appeared Wednesday in Suffolk Superior Court and was handed the sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years. Defense attorney Jonathan Shapiro said Rachelle Bond committed perjury and should have been convicted instead of McCarthy. He requested eligibility for parole after 15 years.

Prosecutor David Deakin requested that McCarthy be given a mandatory life sentence with the eligibility for parole after 25 years served.

McCarthy was convicted of second-degree murder Monday in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond. A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media as authorities scrambled to identify her.

The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, told the jury at McCarthy’s trial that she saw McCarthy kill her daughter. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of her daughter’s body.

