Man convicted of killing police officer asks for new trial

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a Rhode Island police officer with his own gun at police headquarters is asking a federal judge for a new trial.

Esteban Carpio is suing the state in federal court, arguing that his rights were violated at his trial for the 2005 killing of Providence police detective James Allen.

Carpio argues that he should have been ruled insane, saying that the judge’s instructions to the jury undermined his case and encouraged them to rule in way that satisfied the “community’s sense of justice.”

Carpio also says his Boston lawyers were unfamiliar with Rhode Island rules and made procedural errors that prevented him from appealing. The Providence Journal reports the state high court ruled in 2012 that the lawyers had strategically avoided pursuing a new trial.

