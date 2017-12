BOSTON (WHDH) - The man convicted of murdering Lena Bruce in 1992 is set for sentencing.

Prosecutors said James Witkowski suffocated and sexually assaulted Bruce in her south-end apartment.

It took more than 20 years for police to track down the killer.

His convictions carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)