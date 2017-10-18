Man convicted of plotting to behead blogger for IS group

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of conspiring to support the Islamic State group with a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller.

Jurors on Wednesday found David Wright guilty of all charges, including conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

The 28-year-old faces up to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Wright plotted with his uncle and a Rhode Island man to kill Geller on behalf of the terror group after she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas. The plot was never carried out.

Prosecutors said Wright also wanted to commit other attacks in the U.S. and encouraged his uncle to kill police officers.

Wright says he didn’t want to hurt anyone and insists he never supported the terror group.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)