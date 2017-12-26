Man crashes stolen car into store, carjacks mom and daughter, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing several charges after police say he started a multi-town crime spree by crashing a stolen car Tuesday morning before carjacking a mother and daughter in Manchester.

Anthony Plourde, 22, of Brentwood, is accused of stealing a car from a woman on Flaherty Lane around 9:15 a.m. as she cleared snow off her vehicle. The woman told police he was wielding a wooden stake.

A few minutes later, Manchester police say they found the stolen vehicle smashed into a storefront at South Main and Blaine streets. A witness told police that they saw the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed before it lost control and crashed.

“It didn’t seem like it was in a space where weather or anything like that would have played into it,” Kriss Blevens told 7News of the crash. “I immediately thought maybe somebody was still partying from Christmas.”

Plourde then ditched the banged up car, failed to gain control of another vehicle in traffic and carjacked a mother and daughter in a nearby Walgreen’s parking lot, according to police.

Police say Plourde fled the city in the stolen vehicle. He allegedly struck another vehicle in Derry and continued on into Hudson, where he hit two more cars on Central Street and Greeley Street.

Officers in Hudson found a vehicle in a snowbank near Central Street and Belknap Road. DPW workers spotted Plourde running from the disabled vehicle and alerted police.

“He ended up hitting the snowbank. He got out of the car and looked a little flustered,” Matthew Darby said.

Officers were able to track down Plourde a short while later near a Cumberland Farms, according to Hudson police. He was taken into custody.

“He was very animated,” Lt. Tad Dionne said. “We believe that he may have been impaired on a substance as well.”

Plourde is charged with receiving stolen property, reckless conduct and driving while intoxicated, among several other violations. He’s also facing several charges in Manchester, including motor vehicle theft.

Plourde is being held at the Hudson Police Department. He is due in court later this week.

The string of incidents are under investigation.

