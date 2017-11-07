SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — The man credited with stopping the Texas church massacre said he was filled with fear when he encountered the gunman.

“I was scared to death. I was. I was scared for me and I was scared for every one of them,” said Stephen Willeford who shot and chased down Devin Patrick Kelley who killed 26 people at the First Baptist Church Sunday.

Willeford said his daughter came into his bedroom to tell him she heard gunshots at the nearby church.

The former NRA instructor got his rifle out of the safe, loaded his magazine and ran barefoot across the street to the church.

When Willeford saw Kelley, they allegedly exchange gunfire. He said he knew he hit him.

Kelley then got in his car and sped down the highway. Willeford saw a pickup truck and ran over to ask the driver for help.

The two men called 911 and chased Kelley at more than 90 mph until he ran off the road and the SUV flipped over.

“I stepped out of the door and I put my rifle across the hood. I was yelling get of the truck. I wasn’t going to let him go anywhere,” said Willeford.

Law enforcement then arrived and later said they believed Kelley committed suicide.

Willeford said he has guilt since he wasn’t able to act faster.

“I’m no hero. I think my God, my lord, protected me and gave me the skills to do what needed to be done,” Willeford said. “I wish I could have gotten there faster.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)