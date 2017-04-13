Man critically injured after multiple shots fired outside Dorchester McDonald’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was shot Thursday afternoon in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to Gallivan Boulevard near a McDonald’s restaurant and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say as many as eight shots were fired outside a McDonald’s. The gunman fled the scene in a blue Chrysler 300.

The victim’s condition is not clear at this time. The individual was taken to Boston Medical Center.

Sources tell 7News that a road rage incident may have sparked the shooting.

The street has been closed to traffic.

Officers are investigating the incident and searching for the shooter.

