Man critically injured; son among two arrested after stabbing in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested following a domestic dispute in Worcester that left one person critically injured.

Police say officers responded to 9 Shannon St. Tuesday night after receiving reports of a man in the back of a cab who was bleeding heavily.

The witness, a cab driver, said the victim had been picked up at West Street and had suffered multiple stab wounds to his back. The victim, 49, was brought to a local hospital and is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police found an 18-year-old attempting to leave the area as they secured the crime scene. The suspect had blood on his boots and an injured hand.

Police determined the suspect was the son of the stabbing victim.

Upon further investigation, officers found the male victim was visiting his girlfriend, a 36-year-old woman, when the two started fighting. The girlfriend reportedly kicked and punched the victim several times, then took his cell phone and left the apartment.

After the woman left, the victim and his son began fighting, at which point the son stabbed his father several times in the side and back. The victim then left in a cab.

The son, who has not been identified, was arrested for aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The girlfriend was arrested for assault and battery and larceny.

The identities of those arrested due to a domestic violence law that does not identify those arrested and charged with domestic violence.

