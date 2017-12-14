Man crushed to death by van while trying to steal wheels, police say

PITTSBURGH (WHDH) — A man in Pennsylvania was crushed to death by a van, after police said the vehicle fell on top of him when he attempted to steal its wheels.

Pittsburgh Police responded to a call about a fatality just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“According to the investigation, it is believed the male victim was attempting to steal the wheels from a van when the vehicle fell on top of him,” Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Department said in a statement.

“It’s just a lot to think about, you know?” said Amargie Davis, the director of the organization that owns the van, to WTAE. “This person lost their life like that. There’s no one to help, so if he was suffering, he was just there in the cold all night.”

Davis’ group, the Community Empowerment Association, holds workshops and job training for adults. She said the organization would have helped the man out if he’d just asked, rather than trying to steal.

Police did not identify the man.

